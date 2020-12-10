Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,598 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $89,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

