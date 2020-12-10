American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. DZ Bank currently has $128.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.