Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.19 and its 200-day moving average is $238.10. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

