Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

HASI stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $56.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,429 shares of company stock worth $1,172,682 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

