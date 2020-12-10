Analyzing FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) & Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH)

Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) and FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -28.61, meaning that its share price is 2,961% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FireEye has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and FireEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Point to Point Methodics $140,000.00 10.88 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A FireEye $889.15 million 3.46 -$257.41 million ($0.69) -19.55

Point to Point Methodics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FireEye.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of FireEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of FireEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Point to Point Methodics and FireEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A FireEye 1 7 6 0 2.36

FireEye has a consensus price target of $16.96, suggesting a potential upside of 25.75%. Given FireEye’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FireEye is more favorable than Point to Point Methodics.

Profitability

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and FireEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A FireEye -23.48% -13.83% -3.35%

Summary

FireEye beats Point to Point Methodics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Point to Point Methodics

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats. In addition, the company offers Mandiant Managed Defense, a technology-enabled managed detection and response service; Mandiant Digital Threat Monitoring, which analyzes content on the open and dark web for credential leakage, public data exposure, and other potential threats; and Mandiant Expertise-on-Demand, a prepaid subscription that provides access to the company's threat intelligence and expertise as microservices. Further, it provides incident response, response readiness and cyber insurance assessments, red and purple team assessments, and other strategic security services; cyber threat intelligence and defense center services; and education services. The company serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. offers its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan. FireEye, Inc. has strategic partnership with Athena Alliance. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

