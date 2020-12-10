Analyzing LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) & Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiNiu Technology Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Accel Entertainment and LiNiu Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 LiNiu Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than LiNiu Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and LiNiu Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00% LiNiu Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accel Entertainment and LiNiu Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.17 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -109.44 LiNiu Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LiNiu Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About LiNiu Technology Group

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry. LiNiu Technology Group has a strategic cooperation agreement with The Peoples Insurance Company of China Limited's Guangzhou branch to develop insurance products for farmers, rural residents, and the agricultural industry. The company was formerly known as Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited and changed its name to LiNiu Technology Group in April 2017. LiNiu Technology Group is based in Macau, Macau.

