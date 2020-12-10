Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $318.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $338.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

