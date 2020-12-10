AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 236,896 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $73,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH stock opened at $209.76 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.62.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.