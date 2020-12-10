AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 348,630 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $68,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PACCAR by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.38 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

