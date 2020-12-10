AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211,266 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $66,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after buying an additional 395,498 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after buying an additional 325,275 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.39 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. BidaskClub cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.