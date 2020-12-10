AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,309 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $65,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 169.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 82,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,139,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $327.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

