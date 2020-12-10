AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $90,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

