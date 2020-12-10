AQR Capital Management LLC Has $65.49 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 548,631 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $65,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,193 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,199.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 869,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX opened at $71.83 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

