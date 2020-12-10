AQR Capital Management LLC Has $74.98 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,009,182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $74,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

