AQR Capital Management LLC Has $82.78 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255,725 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $82,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Masco by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

In other Masco news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

