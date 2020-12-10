AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 102.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 383,824 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $58,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $505,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 11,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $9,280,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $395,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.16.

CSX opened at $91.73 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.