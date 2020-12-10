AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 107,273 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $65,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $136.32 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.01.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

