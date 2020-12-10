AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 103,036 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,036 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $70,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.9% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $125.34 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.