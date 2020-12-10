AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,682,783 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,682,783 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $82,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,553,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

