AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,691,559 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,931,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,691,559 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Comcast by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 32,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Comcast by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

