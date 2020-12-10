AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 39,872 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,872 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $90,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $363.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.55.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

