AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 43,085 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 655,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $62,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

