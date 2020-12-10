AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $72,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

