Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Shares of AGX opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.28 million, a P/E ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. Argan has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $186,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $491,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,126 shares of company stock worth $1,789,759 over the last three months. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

