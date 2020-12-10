Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Announces Earnings Results

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

