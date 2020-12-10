Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAN opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

