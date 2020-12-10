Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASAN opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $30.27.
In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283.
About Asana
Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.