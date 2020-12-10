Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get Asana alerts:

NASDAQ ASAN opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.