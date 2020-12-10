Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 664,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,949 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $80,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

