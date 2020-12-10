AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of AutoZone worth $128,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Atlantic Securities raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.65.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,136.67 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,146.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,160.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

