Baader Bank Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €72.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.44 ($69.93).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €63.44 ($74.64) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.37. BASF SE has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €69.80 ($82.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

