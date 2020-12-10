Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after buying an additional 768,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,812,000 after buying an additional 103,366 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 24.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,226,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Baidu by 88.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $151.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $156.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

