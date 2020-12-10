Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $190.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.23. Baidu has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

