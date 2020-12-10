Barclays Boosts Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $47.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KURA. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.82.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $38.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

