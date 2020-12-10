Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Berry Global Group worth $149,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BERY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.