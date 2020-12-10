Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £139.74 in Stock

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($182.57).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic plc (BVIC.L) alerts:

On Friday, November 6th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £133.74 ($174.73).

On Friday, October 9th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16) per share, for a total transaction of £140.04 ($182.96).

On Friday, September 11th, Joanne Wilson purchased 16 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, for a total transaction of £138.08 ($180.40).

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock opened at GBX 812.29 ($10.61) on Thursday. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 801.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 797.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic plc (BVIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.