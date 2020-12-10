Brokerages Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $286,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $37,191.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,942 shares of company stock valued at $940,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARDX stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $531.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.03.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

