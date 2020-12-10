Brokerages Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

HDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $70.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,793,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,733,000 after buying an additional 378,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 129,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

