Brokerages Anticipate Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($4.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $2.57 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

