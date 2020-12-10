Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Earnings of $11.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce earnings of $11.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $10.24 and the highest is $16.37. Cable One reported earnings per share of $9.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $45.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.83 to $50.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $47.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.39 to $64.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total transaction of $546,091.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,868 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cable One by 2.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cable One by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Cable One by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO opened at $2,079.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,934.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,839.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,137.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

