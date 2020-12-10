Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, December 14th

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, December 14th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.32). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2893 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,762,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,175,000 after buying an additional 1,431,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

