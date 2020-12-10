Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) VP David John Isaac Sells 2,299 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75.

WHD opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth about $12,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth about $11,577,000. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 91.0% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 487,552 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth about $8,252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,270,000 after purchasing an additional 380,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

