Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

