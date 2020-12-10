Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

