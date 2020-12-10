CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in CarMax by 12.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $26,865,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 383.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after buying an additional 272,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

