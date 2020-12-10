CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.53.
Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in CarMax by 12.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $26,865,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 383.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after buying an additional 272,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.