Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Carrier Global worth $140,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,784,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

