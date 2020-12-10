Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Catalent were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Catalent by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

