Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Catalent worth $126,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $1,694,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 13.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,459 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,608 shares of company stock worth $18,186,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

