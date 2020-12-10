Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 982,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,805 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $70,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 297.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 607.7% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

