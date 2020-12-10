Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,464,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,468.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $240.34 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $257.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,832 shares of company stock worth $7,734,306 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

