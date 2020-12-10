Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Truist boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $240.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $257.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

